Dialed in.

That was perhaps the best way to describe Oneida’s first half performance in Thursday’s District 3-A quarterfinal game against Coalfield.

The Indians raced to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and were up 45-13 at halftime en route to a 78-34 win over the Yellow Jackets.

The game was never close. Coalfield, which entered the game riding back-to-back wins over Oliver Springs, appeared intent on slowing the game down early, and took more than a minute off the clock on its first possession. But Nathan Bowling quickly knocked down a 3-pointer to allow the Indians to get into their press, and after that things escalated quickly.

Bowling was in a zone in the first quarter, with 12 of his 19 coming in the first 8-minute stanza as he powered the Indians to the 16-point lead.

Kolby Morgan finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Elijah West also had 12 points. Dalton Yancey finished with eight rebounds, as well.

Oneida shot 50 percent from the field, including 32 percent from 3-point range, and knocked down 75 percent of its free throw attempts to advance to the semifinals of the district tournament and earn a berth in the Region 2-A quarterfinals, which will be held next week.

Eight different Coalfield players scored, but none more than Lance Byrd’s seven points.

It was Byrd who scored the Yellow Jackets’ first five points, but the Indians clamped down on him after that. Oneida only forced 13 turnovers, using its press sparingly, but contested all of Coalfield’s shots. The Yellow Jackets shot just 24 percent, including 19 percent from 3-point range.

Despite the aggressive defense, Oneida was able to stay out of foul trouble. The Indians were whistled for just four fouls all night long, and Coalfield shot only two free throws — and none in the second half.

Oneida also dominated the glass, with a 45-22 rebounding advantage. In the second half, the Indians out-rebounded Coalfield 24-9.

The Indians began pulling their starters from the game midway through the third quarter, with the game well in hand. Reece Marcum came off the bench to score seven points in the fourth quarter, while Todd Ryon knocked down a pair of 3-point shots.

Oneida will face an old nemesis, Wartburg, in the district semifinals at Roane State Community College in Harriman on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs got to the semifinals with a 61-58 win over Rockwood on Thursday.

ONEIDA (78): Bowling 19, Morgan 12, West 12, Jo. Perry 8, Marcum 7, Huling 6, Ryon 6, Yancey 4, Dewitt 2, Ja. Perry 2.

COALFIELD (34): Byrd 7, Carroll 6, Hawk 6, VanWitzenburg 4, Mullins 3, Basler 2, Kees 2, Hines 2.