KNOXVILLE — Wednesday’s regular season finale didn’t matter towards the District 4-AA standings. Kingston saw to that when the Yellowjackets defeated Austin-East six days earlier.

It was a good thing it didn’t, because the Roadrunners pulled off an upset on their home floor, defeating Scott High 62-61.

It was a game in which the Highlanders felt the officiating was suspect. Head coach Jordan Jeffers was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter. Trey Morrow fouled out late.

By the end of the game, Austin-East had been assessed just nine personal fouls. Scott had 16, and shot only one-third as many free throws as the Roadrunners.

But while Austin-East enjoyed a seven-point advantage at the free throw line, that wasn’t the story that mattered most in the end.

That distinction belonged to Cameron Covington.

Covington, who hit six 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points, had three of those 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. That was enough to allow Austin-East to escape with the win even though they went just 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the final period.

For the game, the Roadrunners were 11 of 20 from the line, or 55 percent. Scott got to the line just seven times, hitting four (57 percent).

Morrow and Logan Goodman each had 19 points for the Highlanders. Each also had nine rebounds. Cash Tucker had eight rebounds to accompany six points, and also had three steals.

But Austin-East limited Scott to a subpar 46 percent shooting effort. The Highlanders were 31 percent from 3-point range.

The Highlanders led most of the way, albeit narrowly. Morrow had seven points in the first quarter, and Luke West — who finished with 10 points — had a timely 3-pointer, helping Scott to an early lead.

Goodman took charge in the second quarter. He hit two 3-pointers and had 12 points. But Laron Dixson scored 10 for Austin-East, and the Roadrunners tied the game, 31-31, at halftime.

Morrow stepped up again in the third quarter, and Scott held Dixson scoreless, to take a slim, two-point lead to the final period.

Scott High will next be in action on Saturday in the semifinals of the District 4-AA tournament. The Highlanders, the district’s No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 Fulton on the Falcons’ home floor, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

SCOTT (61): Morrow 19, Goodman 19, West 10, Tucker 6, Storey 4, Owens 3.

AUSTIN-EAST (62): Covington 22, Dixson 12, Kyle 9, Washington 6, Robinson 5, Sanders 4, Smith 2, Allen 2.