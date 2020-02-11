Virginia Burchfield Bilbrey, 85, of Oneida, passed away February 3, 2020, at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, October 10, 1934, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Bilbrey; daughter, Paula Bilbrey; parents, Mack and Lizzie Burke Burchfield; sister, Mildred (Arthur) Dexter; brothers: Clyde (Wilma) Burchfield; MacArthur (JoAnn) Burchfield, and Milford Burchfield; niece, Sharon Kay Dexter; nephew, Pete Burchfield; and great-nephew, Lance Burchfield.

She co-owned the Country Store for several years until her retirement and was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida. She was an avid Lady Vol fan, loved crafting, and Facebook.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Tina) Bilbrey; grandsons, Paul and Ryan Bilbrey; great-grandson, Parker; sisters, Alma (Charles) Duvall, and Faye Winchester; brother, Charles (Kathryn) Burchfield; brother-in-law, J. V. Bilbrey; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 7, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Interment was conducted February 8, at Marcum Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.