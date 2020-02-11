Mary Jo Duncan, 79, of Hermitage, passed away February 5, 2020.

Born in Huntsville, she was preceded in death by her son, Willie Joe Duncan; parents Archie “Joe Bush” Sexton and Christine Stephens Sexton; and sisters, Evelyn Miner and Shirley Roberts.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting snow babies and blouses (if she found a blouse she liked, she would buy it in every color available). She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roy Duncan of Hermitage; daughter, Deborah (Jimmy) Gilbert; grandchildren, Chad Gilbert, Melissa Gibson, and Alice Joe Duncan; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Martha Lou Hague, Virginia Rose Law, and Paul “Dennie” (Lisa) Sexton; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life service was conducted February 10, at Hermitage Funeral Home with Tim Jeffers officiating. Interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Obituary provided courtesy of West-Murley and Jones & Son Funeral Homes.