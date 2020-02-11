Brenda Evelyn Sexton, 86, of Oneida, passed away February 7, 2020, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Bebington, Wirral, Cheshire, England, April 22, 1933, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kermit Sexton; children, Clifford Graham and David Lee Sexton; brother, John William Wardle; sister, Jean Phyllis (Frederick) Jones; and in-laws: Hannah and Kermit Sexton, John Francis Crayton, Cholene (Ervin) Jeffers, and Steve Sexton.

She was a loving wife, sister, mother, nanny, and friend. She lived life to the fullest and made everyone’s life full of laughter and joy just by being around her.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracey (Tim) Miller; grandchildren: Jason Miller, Jenna Smith, and Mark Miller; great-grandchildren: Britton, Macon, Ellie Faith, Rhett, and Beckham; sister, Marjorie Crayton; in-laws: Karen Lay, Joyce Wardle, Dennis (Carolyn) Sexton, and Carolyn Sue (Joe) Smith; special friend, Lou Ann Smith; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 10, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Bradley Kidd and John Crayton officiating. Music was provided by Claudia Tillman. Interment was conducted February 11, at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.