It has been a rarity this winter, but accumulating snow is in the forecast for Scott County and neighboring areas overnight Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service’s Morristown weather field office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Cumberland Plateau counties, which takes effect at 1 a.m. Friday morning and continues until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. The advisory calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow for Scott and neighboring counties.

According to the NWS, rain will mix with and change to snow overnight, with accumulations occurring mainly over grassy and elevated surfaces. However, the NWS also added, “Plan on slippery road conditions across secondary roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

As midnight neared, snow was falling across much of Middle Tennessee, with light accumulations being reported. Inclement road conditions were not being reported.

Temperatures were expected to drop slightly below freezing by daybreak Friday morning. The NWS’s forecast was for a low of 30 degrees in Oneida. Temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid 30s on Friday, which is significantly colder than temperatures have been for much of the winter.

In a forecast discussion issued just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the NWS stated that dynamic cooling was occurring, which would allow the northern Cumberland Plateau to switch from rain to snow more quickly, with several hours of light to moderate snow between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

While accumulations will primarily occur on elevated and grassy surfaces, the NWS said, “secondary roadways and higher elevations of Interstate 75 on Jellico Mountain may experience travel concerns.”

Scattered snow showers were expected to continue on Friday with cold air creating atmospheric dynamics to sustain ongoing snow.

Road conditions can be obtained by dialing 5-1-1. On Facebook, a group exists that is dedicated to providing road conditions in Scott County.