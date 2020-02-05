HUNTSVILLE — Eight Scott Countians charged with violating the terms of their probation were ordered into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections by Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday, February 3.

Each of the persons sent to prison were found to have violated the terms of their supervised release.

Among them:

• Matthew Lynn Jeffers, of Oneida, who had previously pleaded guilty to introducing drugs into a penal institution, misdemeanor theft and joyriding. Jeffers had served 47 days before being placed on supervised probation for four years. However, he has been ordered to serve the remainder of his four-year sentence in prison.

• Dustin Clint Vaden, of Helenwood, who had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of selling a Schedule II controlled substance. He had been on supervised probation for six years, and has now been ordered to serve that sentence in TDOC custody.

• Beth Nicole Hamlin, of Pioneer, who had previously pleaded guilty to violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender bar and placed on supervised probation for two years. She was ordered to serve her two-year sentence in prison.

• Matthew Charles Clowers, of Robbins, who had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery. He was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

• Charles Ray Arnold, of Helenwood, who had previously pleaded guilty to violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender bar, driving on a revoked license, third offense, and felony theft. He had already served 120 days in jail before being placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to serve that two-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Kenneth Wesley Hammock, of Oneida, who had previously pleaded guilty to arson and promoting the manufacture of methamphetamine. He had served one year in jail and was sentenced to supervised probation for eight years. He was ordered to serve that eight-year sentence in prison.

• Melissa Claudetta Phipps, of Helenwood, who had previously pleaded guilty to possession of over five grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell. She had served a 30-day jail sentence and been sentenced to eight years of supervised probation. She has been ordered to serve that eight-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Carles Brandon Green, of Winfield, who had previously pleaded guilty to felony theft. He was required to serve 19 days in jail before being placed on supervised probation for five years. He has now been ordered to serve a three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The probation violation cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas E. Barclay.