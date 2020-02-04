Steven Bruce Spradlin, 60, of Oneida, passed away January 31, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, February 10, 1959, he was preceded in death by his parents, Jeslynn Chambers and Oliver Ale “Junior” Spradlin; siblings: Helen Spradlin, Beverly Sue Spradlin, and Roger Spradlin; brother-in-law, John Stephens; and step-father, Milford “Spiz” Chambers.

He was of the Christian faith and was a long-time electrician.

He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Spradlin of Oneida; children, Jessica (Shawn) Anderson, Cody Spradlin, and Adam Spradlin; step-children, Keisha (Gerard) Newport and Chris Taylor; grandchildren: Destinee Spradlin, Isaiah Chitwood, Destiny Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Alexis Newport, and Brooklyn Newport; sisters, Janice Stephens and Kathy Joan (Jerrold) Owens; brothers, Mark Spradlin and Rocky Spradlin; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 6, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Phillips and Bro. Shawn Anderson officiating. Music will be provided by The Shepherd’s Way Gospel Quarter and Donnie Griffith. Interment will follow at New Light Cemetery, Winfield.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.