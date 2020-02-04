An Oneida woman is facing a series of felony charges after allegedly beating a man to the brink of unconsciousness and sexually assaulting him.

Sarah Braden, 25, of Oneida, was arrested Tuesday, January 28, nearly a week after the alleged assault occurred.

The victim told police that Braden was inside his home, and that he had turned his back to her to get something from a desk drawer when he felt something striking his head repeatedly.

The man told Onieda Police Department Sgt. David Lee Stephens that he fell to the floor and could see Braden striking him with a hard object. He told investigators that he was “nearly knocked out,” and that Braden placed him on a bed and tied his wrists and ankles to the bed posts with electrical cords before sexually assaulting him.

Braden also allegedly used a 9-inch knife in a threatening manner, as if she was going to stab him in the chest. The man told police he thought she was going to kill him.

After the alleged assault, Braden allegedly took the man’s wallet, cellular telephone and keys, and said she was going to flee the area in his vehicle.

She was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual battery, observation without consent and reckless endangerment.