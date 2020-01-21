A Huntsville woman was arrested in Oneida on Saturday, after police say she threatened an officers with a knife and assaulted one of them.

Meagan B. Woodward, 29, of Huntsville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Saturday, after they were dispatched to the Food Court on the south end of town to investigate a woman who was said to be acting strangely, running through the parking lot and attempting to climb a concrete retaining wall behind the fast-food restaurant complex.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Sgt. Steve Trammell, officers encountered Woodward at the scene, who alleged that someone had taken her kids.

“She was stating, ‘I want my kids, you have my kids, I want my kids back,'” Trammell wrote in the warrant.

As the encounter unfolded, Woodward allegedly retrieved a knife from her vehicle, saying, “Stay away from me, I want my kids back, don’t touch me.” As Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent Bill Miller attempted to distract Woodward so that Trammell could take the knife from her, Woodward allegedly began hitting him in the head and shoulder.

After being evaluated at Big South Fork Medical Center Emergency Room, Woodward was booked on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

It was Woodward’s second charges of the week. Four days earlier, she was charged by OPD Sgt. Toby Jeffers on drug possession charges after allegedly being found in possession of nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine that was intended for resale. She was also allegedly in possession of Oxycodone, Suboxone and Alprazolam.