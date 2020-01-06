The Independent Herald 2019 Teacher of the Year is Mr. David Blevins, a middle school social studies teacher at Winfield Elementary School. This is the second year the Independent Herald has awarded a local educator with this award. Last year’s inaugural Teacher of the Year was Mrs. Abby Young, a special education teacher at Huntsville Elementary School.

Blevins was the Independent Herald’s Teacher of the Month during April. A Teacher of the Month was selected each month that school was in session, with nominations made through the Independent Herald’s website by coworkers and parents. Each Teacher of the Month became eligible for the Teacher of the Year award.

The nominating petition for Blevins stated, in part: “(He is) an amazing social studies teacher who does his very best to make learning fun for all of his students. Mr. Blevins puts extra effort into his lessons to make them engaging and interesting.” Blevins involves as much technology as he can in his classroom. This helps to spark an interest in history in a format that captures his students’ attention. His students are held to high academic standards, and those are reflected in his successful state-mandated test scores. His students consistently score well on the social studies section of the TCAP test in May.

Blevins is an asset not only in the classroom, but in the community as well. He has volunteered with the county’s AYSO program for many years. He has served as a coach and as a member of the local AYSO board of directors. Blevins is also the boys’ soccer coach at Winfield.

The Independent Herald will present Blevins with several gift cards for his selection as Teacher of the Year.

2019 TEACHERS OF THE MONTH

Note: No teacher of the month is named during the summer months when school is not in session.



January – Dacy Williams, Scott High

March – Anita Harness, Fairview

April – David Blevins, Winfield

May – Jeanny Hall, Scott High

September – Donna Tompkins, Oneida Elementary

November – Brooke West, Huntsville Middle

December – Orrin Davis, Fairview

Teachers of the month are selected from nominations made by readers. You can nominate a teacher for teacher of the month — and consideration for teacher of the year — here.