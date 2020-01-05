MAYNARDVILLE — Callie Carson and Kenzie Smith each scored 11 points, but it was not enough for the Lady Highlanders to avoid falling at Union County on Friday, 64-43.

The game was Scott High’s first out of the Christmas break, and the SHS girls hoped to build on the momentum they had created going into the break, when they won three consecutive games in the span of one week.

But Union County led from the outset, and never trailed, as the Lady Patriots picked up their second win of the season over the Lady Highlanders.

Jaden Cox and Chloe Maggard each had 16 points to lead four Union County players in double figures.

The game was relatively close for a half. The Lady Highlanders trailed 17-10 after the first quarter, despite a barrage of 3-pointers by the Lady Patriots to get things started. The second quarter was all about the free throw line, as Union County hit hit 7 of 11 attempts to expand the lead to 34-22 heading to halftime.

The third quarter was when the game started to get out of reach, as Union County went on a 21-11 run to build a 55-33 lead. The 3-pointers kept falling out of the locker room to start the second half. Cox hit a pair of them and scored nine points, while Maggard hit two more and scored eight.

For Smith, Friday’s game was her second in a row coming up big on the offensive end. She had a career-high 16 in a win over Lynn Camp to start the week. She also had a team-high five rebounds in Friday’s game. Julia Butts had four assists to lead the Lady Highlanders in that category.

Scott High shot just 24 percent from the field for the game, and 48 percent — 13 of 27 — from the free throw line.

The Lady Highlanders were to have hosted the Knoxville Ambassadors on Tuesday and will host Coalfield on Friday.

SCOTT (43): Carson 11, Smith 11, Summers 6, Sellers 6, Butts 4, Duncan 4, Woodward 1.

UNION CO. (64): Ja. Cox 16, Maggard 16, Johnson 15, Dykes 10, Kitts 4, Nease 2, Je. Cox 1.