Oneida’s Lady Indians were expected to overwhelm Rockwood in Friday’s first district game of the new year, and they did just that. The Tigers failed to score in the first or third quarters, and 10 different Lady Indians wound up in the scoring column, as Oneida strolled to a 72-11 win on its home court.

Three different Lady Indians outscored Rockwood all on their own, despite seeing limited minutes. Senior Kendyl West and freshman Kelsey Pike each had 15 points to lead Oneida in scoring, and senior Jayden Thomas had 12.

The Lady Indians’ lead was 21-0 by the time the first quarter ended, and 49-5 at halftime.

Oneida pulled its foot off the gas in the third quarter, but still outscored Rockwood 11-0 to build a 60-5 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Fourteen different players saw action for Oneida, and 10 of them scored, as the Lady Indians improved to 6-0 in District 3-A play and continued their stranglehold on the district standings. Oneida, 12-4 overall, will be tested Thursday, when Class AA York Institute visits OHS Gymnasium. The Dragons are 9-4 and have won four consecutive games. The Lady Indians will resume district play Friday, when Oakdale visits.

ONEIDA (72): West 15, Pike 15, Thomas 12, Stiltner 7, Newport 6, Manis 4, Bell 4, Cross 4, Boyatt 3, Wisner 2.

ROCKWOOD (11): Mackie 6, Ratder 3, Russell 2.