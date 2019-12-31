Dorothy Lowe, 77, of Robbins, passed away December 27, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, January 2, 1942, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Lea (Clem) Sexton; parents, Kaywood and Nellie Harness Henry; brothers: London Harness, and Claude, Clovis, Jake, and Elmore Henry; and sisters, Dolly Sexton and Emma Lee Henry.

Her favorite hobby was ginsenging. She loved the Lord, enjoyed singing and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Jimmy Lee) Moffette of Robbins; son, Kevin Sexton of Robbins; grandchildren: Chelsey, Caley, and Cayden “Little Man” Moffette, all of Robbins; sisters: Geneva Griffith, Corene Lowe, and Oma (Gerald) Robbins; sister-in-law, Betty Henry of the Brimstone community; special friend, Flonnie Zachary; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 29, at Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Byrge, Bro. Joe Walker, Bro. Scotty Harness, and Bro. Frank Smithers officiating. Music was provided by Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church choir and Scotty Harness. Interment was conducted December 30, at Sexton (Slick Rock) Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.