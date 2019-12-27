At one point during the third quarter of Friday’s win over First Baptist Academy, Oneida senior Elijah West threw a no-look lob pass to Dalton Yancey on the low block, turned and began walking to the other end of the court before Yancey had even completed the easy layup. He shook his head, grinning, and said, “That’s too easy.”

Indeed, Friday’s game must’ve seemed too easy at times for the Indians, who wound up with an 81-50 win over the Powell-based Christian school in a game that wasn’t even as close as the final score indicated. Oneida put up a season-high 57 points in the first half. After shooting a whopping 77 percent in the first two quarters, the Indians hit their first six shots of the third quarter before calling off the dogs.

Oneida looked good in its win over the Eagles. And just a few hours earlier on the same court, Scott High looked just as good in its win over North Greene. The Highlanders shot 66 percent — including a stunning 63 percent from 3-point range — while dismantling a solid Huskies team, 72-36. North Greene, which won 24 games a year ago, entered Friday’s game with a 9-4 record. But the Highlanders kept their unbeaten streak alive behind a balanced attack that featured four players in double figures and none with more than 14.

The wins by the two local teams sets up a highly-anticipated Oneida-Scott High showdown in the semifinals of the Christmas tournament Saturday evening. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at OHS Gymnasium.

Saturday’s game will actually be a rematch of a game the Highlanders won easily at the Twin K Hall of Fame Classic on their home floor last month. Scott won that game, the first regular season matchup between the two teams in nearly 30 years.

Oneida was without junior Kolby Morgan in that game. But, on that night, it wouldn’t have mattered; the Highlanders were clearly the better team. They controlled the first half, dominated the second half, and walked away with a 35-point win.

But Morgan makes Oneida a different team. It was Morgan who triggered Friday’s domination against First Baptist Academy. After the Eagles had jumped to a 6-0 lead, Morgan scored nine straight points, and the Indians never trailed again. He finished with 19 first quarter points and had 28 by halftime. The last time he was in the friendly confines of OHS Gymnasium, he put up 38 in an overtime win against Wartburg.

To understand just how much different Oneida is with Morgan than without him: the Indians didn’t have their junior wingman when they faced the same First Baptist Academy earlier the same day they lost to Scott High on November 23. They beat the Eagles that day by just 11 points, 71-60. (They were also without West in that first game.)

With Morgan, the Indians don’t have to rely mostly on junior point guard Nathan Bowling for their scoring. Bowling and Scott High’s Trey Morrow each had 27 points in that first meeting between the Indians and the Highlanders. Additionally, Oneida got good news when Yancey entered the lineup early in Friday’s game and almost immediately made an impact. The senior post was originally feared to be out for up to six weeks with a fractured wrist. Instead, he’s back after just over two weeks out of the lineup, and he looks none the worse for wear.

But Scott High is also a different team. One big reason the Highlanders are a program-best 11-0 this season is the play of their role players. Last year, the Highlanders relied mostly on Trey Morrow for scoring. This year is much different. It isn’t fair to call senior Logan Goodman a role player. He may not get the same billing as Morrow, but he’s every bit the offensive threat that the young sophomore is. Finally back to 100 percent after the serious knee injury he suffered two years ago, Goodman has proven himself capable of putting up 20 points on any given night.

But the guys who are role players are proving to be the difference-makers on this Scott High team. Junior Cash Tucker scored 21 points in two separate games in the run-up to the Christmas break, after a 16-point game a week earlier. Jon Hayden Strunk is playing the best basketball of his career after choosing to return to the Highlanders as a team leader in his senior season.

In fact, Morgan’s first quarter performance against First Baptist Academy wasn’t the only wow moment of Friday’s opening day of games at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic. Strunk scored the Highlanders’ first 11 points as they jumped out to an 11-2 lead over North Greene. He finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, in that opening period.

Both Strunk and Tucker are playing on a completely different level than they were the first time Scott and Oneida met.

Add it all up, and it promises to be a spectacular Saturday night showdown at OHS Gymnasium. Obviously if there was a betting line, the undefeated Highlanders would be favored. But Oneida will enter with seven consecutive wins under its belt, looking to exact some revenge for that November outcome.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students for all of Saturday’s games. The Scott-Oneida game will be broadcast live on WBNT 105.5 FM. RaeZack’s and the Independent Herald are teaming up to offer free pizza for the best student section at the game.

The best thing about Saturday’s game promises to be the way the two teams get along. Players from the teams not only have immense respect for one another, but they’re friends. They play pick-up games together. They gathered for prayer before and after their first meeting in Huntsville. And no matter which team wins Saturday’s game, or by how much, it stands to reason that the players and coaches will walk away with the same level of respect for one another, without the game being mired in the controversy and the extra-curricular activity that caused the two schools to stop playing each other decades ago.

Another great thing about Saturday’s showdown is that it is strictly for bragging rights. Neither a win nor a loss will define either team’s season. After all, the same Oneida team that lost the first meeting by 35 points has now won seven straight, is undefeated in District 3-A, and looks like a team primed to return to the sub-state for a second consecutive season. Whether the Highlanders win or lose the rematch, they will still look like a team that can make some noise — a lot of noise, actually — in District 4-AA.

So the bottom line, really, is that Saturday provides a showcase for these two schools who are representing their community so well to show off in front of a packed house in a high-energy atmosphere. We have some exceptionally talented high school student-athletes playing basketball in Scott County right now. Saturday’s game is a chance to see them lay it all on the line in what should be a friendly battle that each school desperately wants to win for all the right reasons.

