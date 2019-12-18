HUNTSVILLE — The game had hardly started, and it was all but over.

Scott High jumped to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter of its non-district game against Anderson County on Tuesday, December 17, stunning the Mavericks out of the gate en route to a 66-38 win, which was the second in as many nights for the Lady Highlanders.

Lyndsey Summers scored 10 points in the opening period, while Callie Carson and Julia Butts each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, as the Lady Highlanders got off to the sterling start. Summers and Carson each finished with 16 points, while Butts finished with 13.

Anderson County played much better in the second quarter — even out-scored Scott, 17-11, to trim the halftime deficit to 17. But it was too little, too late after the disastrous first quarter. And besides, Scott High was on the verge of shifting back into fifth gear for the third quarter.

The Lady Highlanders went on a 22-9 run in the third period, with Carson knocking down two more 3-pointers and finishing the period with 10 points, while six different Scott High players scored.

The fourth quarter saw Anderson County again out-score Scott High, 12-10, but it didn’t matter, as the Lady Highlanders were up 30 points as the final period began.

Tara Sellers finished with eight rebounds for the Lady Highlanders, while Summers had seven boards and Kenzie Smith had six. Julie Lewallen and Chelsea West each had five rebounds.

Scott High shot a 38 percent from the field, and had nine 3-pointers — a season-high. The Lady Highlanders continued to struggle to get to the free throw line, shooting just 3 of 6 while Anderson County was 6 of 14. But on this night, it hardly mattered, after Scott overwhelmed the Mavericks early.

SCOTT (66): Summers 16, Carson 16, Butts 13, Smith 8, Sellers 3, Woodward 2, Duncan 2, C. West 2, E. West 2, Newport 2.

ANDERSON CO. (38): Dople 9, Alvis 8, Meldrum 6, Neer 5, Buckner 5, Flatford 4, Richards 1.

Scott 69, Knox Ambassadors 28

KNOXVILLE — A team desperate for a win to get back on the right foot found one in a big way here Monday, December 16, dominating the Knoxville Ambassadors 69-28.

Lyndsey Summers scored 15 points to lead 10 different Scott High players in that department, while Julia Butts added 11.

The Lady Highlanders were strong out of the gate, scoring 25 points in the opening period. Summers had nine of those, while Butts had five and Kenzie Smith had four.

After building a 15-point lead going into the second quarter, the Lady Highlanders limited the Ambassadors to just two made field goals in that second eight-minute stanza, expanding the lead to 21 at halftime.

The third quarter was even worse for the Knoxville club from an offensive standpoint, as Scott High limited them to just a single field goal while building the lead to 33 points, 54-21, as the final period began.

The Lady Highlanders recorded a whopping 13 steals as a team, led by freshman Jalin Young with three Scott shot a season-high 46 percent from the field, and were 3 of 8 from the free throw line. The Ambassadors were 8 of 12 from the line.

SCOTT (69): Summers 15, Butts 11, E. West 9, Carson 7, Lewallen 7, Smith 6, Woodward 5, Sellers 4, Duncan 3, Newport 2.

ANDERSON CO. (28): Hendershott 17, Smith 5, Smith 4, McCroskey 2.