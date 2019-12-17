KINGSTON — For a second year in a row, Scott High’s district opener concluded in dramatic fashion, and for a second consecutive year, it was No. 22 providing the fireworks.

Trey Morrow hit a 3-point shot from the right wing as time expired in overtime here Friday, lifting the Highlanders to an 81-78 district-opening road win over their biggest rival.

Morrow, who finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, along with six steals and six assists, out-battled his defender as the seconds waned before hoisting the shot just as the buzzer sounded, setting off a wild celebration from the Highlander faithful who made the trip to Roane County.

Logan Goodman added 18 and Cash Tucker a season-high 16 for the Highlanders.

Last year, the Highlanders opened district play against Austin-East, winning on a half-court shot by Morrow as time expired.

Friday’s win at Kingston followed a wild fourth quarter comeback by the Yellowjackets after Scott High had dominated the game through the first three quarters.

In fact, the Highlanders were up 18 going into the fourth, before Kingston rallied to force overtime.

Down 56-38 as the final period began, the Yellowjackets scored an incredible 36 points during the last eight minutes of regulation, storming back to force overtime even though Scott put up 18 points in the final period.

Harper Neal scored 13 of his game-high 31 to lead Kingston’s comeback.

Even though the Highlanders scored 18 in the fourth quarter, the free throw line was a battle, helping Kingston claw back. Scott made just 8 of 18 free throws in the final period. On the other hand, Kingston could have won the game in regulation with a better free throw percentage. The Yellowjackets were 8 of 15 from the line in the fourth quarter.

The first quarter was played nearly evenly, with Kingston up 19-18 after the opening eight-minute stanza. Tucker came up big in the opening period, with eight points.

After that, the Highlanders took over. Scott High hit 9 of 10 free throws in the second quarter and didn’t allow Kingston to score a field goal, while Morrow had 10 points to lead a 14-point surge that left Scott up 36-23 at halftime.

The Highlanders widened their lead in the third quarter, as Morrow scored nine more and Goodman added seven. Kingston hit 9 of 12 free throws in the third quarter, but was limited to just three field goals.

The fourth quarter was much different, though, as Kingston stormed back to tie the game.

Overtime was a seesaw battle that saw Kingston match Scott blow-for-blow before Morrow’s game-winner.

SCOTT (81): Morrow 27, Goodman 18, Tucker 16, West 7, Strunk 5, McCarty 4, Owens 2, Storey 2.

KINGSTON (78): Neal 31, Luttrell 22, Raymer 20, McNelley 2, Moore 2, Heidle 1.