Oops, he did it again.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Scott High’s Trey Morrow is just a sophomore. He doesn’t play like a sophomore, and hasn’t since the first time he stepped onto the floor in a Highlander uniform. But he tends to save his best for big moments, and Friday’s dramatic finish at Kingston was certainly one of those big moments — one that immediately drew comparisons to last season’s wild-finish against Austin-East.

Two seasons in red, and two game-winning bombs in district openers for Morrow.

Friday’s 3-pointer from the right wing was probably a higher percentage shot than last year’s half-court heave against Austin-East, but it was by no means an easy shot. Morrow slipped and nearly lost his footing before side-stepping his defender and squaring up for the shot.

It was sweet revenge for Morrow, after Kingston’s Colby Raymer scored over him at the opposite end to tie the game with 14 seconds remaining.

Morrow never hesitated as he brought the ball up. He had teammate Logan Goodman posting up inside, and Goodman had the position to perhaps score the game-winning bucket from the paint — or at least get to the free throw line. But Morrow shot the ball with the confidence of a seasoned veteran, setting off a big celebration among the Highlander players and students who made the trip to Roane County.

Now the Highlanders have to make sure that deja vu isn’t really deja vu. Last year, Scott High won their season-opener in dramatic fashion against Austin-East, then didn’t win another district game the rest of the way. Head coach Jordan Jeffers said he talked to his team about not letting that moment be the highlight of the season, and the task for the Highlanders this year will be to not let Friday’s big moment at Kingston be the only time they shine. Instead, the Highlanders have the opportunity to use Friday’s game as a statement to put the big three in District 4-AA — Alcoa, Austin-East and Fulton — on notice, and use it as a stepping stone to pulling off even more important wins over the three urban schools.

Certainly, the Highlanders seem poised to do just that. If not for an improbable comeback in the fourth quarter by Kingston, Friday’s game would have looked like a dominating showing for the Highlanders against a team that was expected by many to be the most improved team in league play. And a telling moment at the end demonstrated what seems to be one of the key factors in this year’s team’s early success. Selfish players on selfish teams sometimes value individual accomplishments more than team success, and there are more than a few high school players who would’ve sulked if they were in Goodman’s shoes — putting in the effort to post up inside, but not getting the ball for the game-tying shot. But after Morrow’s bucket dropped, the first to fly into him in celebration was Goodman, who finished with 18 points in the game. The season is only seven games old, but so far there appears to be no selfishness on this Highlander squad, and it’s showing in the way they play. Scott has been fun to watch so far, and has the potential to be one of those rare teams that is remembered for years down the road.

Oneida’s goal of winning the District 3-A championship and returning to the sub-state may have gotten a little more difficult last week, if senior big man Dalton Yancey is out with a broken wrist, as feared. Yancey did not play in Friday’s win over Oliver Springs, and was set for further evaluation on Saturday.

Yancey is legitimately the top post player in District 3, and he is a threat to score 20 points on any given night. The Indians had planned to use his brute strength inside to their advantage, becoming more of a slow-it-down, pound-it-inside team this season as opposed to the run-and-gun, guard-oriented style they’ve used the previous two seasons.

Cue the emergence of freshman Jeric Huling.

With Yancey out and Huling in, the Indians instantly become a smaller, quicker team that is perhaps more reminiscent of last year’s team that made the run to the Region 2-A championship. By the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Bobcats, Huling — who finished with 12 points — looked awfully comfortable; perhaps more comfortable than a freshman is supposed to look. As he continues to emerge, that spells trouble for Oneida’s opponents.

The potential loss of Yancey is a big blow for Oneida, not in the least because it continues to deplete the Indians’ depth. In short, they simply don’t have much. They are now essentially a six-man team, with Andrew Dewitt coming off the bench, although freshmen Zeb Spradlin and Jacob Perry can be called upon, and sophomore Lukas Chamberlain played some minutes in Frday’s game. Overcoming that lack of depth, especially until Yancey is able to come back, will be the key factor in determining where Oneida is positioned when the postseason rolls around. But in Friday’s first test — albeit against one of the weaker teams in District 3, the Indians looked very, very capable.

When asked before the season about the challenges awaiting in District 3-A, Lady Indians head coach Marv West didn’t hesitate. Before he mentioned Wartburg, picked by many to be with Oneida at the front of the pack, and before he mentioned Midway, a state semifinal team from a year ago, West mentioned Oliver Springs, which had come on strong towards the end of last season and eliminated Wartburg from the postseason.

In Friday’s game at Oliver Springs, Michelle Christopher’s club showed why, standing toe-to-toe with Oneida through the first two quarters and tying the game at halftime on a buzzer-beating 3-point shot.

But in the third quarter, Oneida showed why it is the consensus pick to win the district, going on a 19-4 run to put the game out of reach, eventually leading by more than 20 points midway through the fourth quarter.

When the Lady Indians are shooting the ball well — they hit better than 50 percent from 3-point range at Oliver Springs — and when they are playing defense well, there isn’t a tougher team to beat in East Tennessee Class A basketball. Kendyl West and Jayden Thomas each had four 3-pointers in Friday’s game, and those are the two players that opposing coaches know they can’t lose on the perimeter — along with Chloe Terry and Chelsea Newport, both of whom can knock down long balls as well. But an added presence for Oneida is proving to be Kelsey Pike, who can score from mid-range as well as from the perimeter. She finished with 13 at Oliver Springs and as she continues to work her way into high school playing form, the challenge grows even tougher for opposing coaches.

The bottom line in Oneida’s 16-point win at Oliver Springs: the Lady Indians won convincingly, and they did it despite junior post player Katelyn Stiltner being limited by illness. Stiltner, who was battling the flu, came off the bench to play limited minutes but was clearly not 100 percent. Any time you’re short-handed and can still go on the road to score a convincing win against a team that is expected to be in contention, you know you have a team that can go places, and Oneida certainly appears primed to go to the place it most wants to go — which is back to Murfreesboro.

From the Pressbox is a weekly sports column by Independent Herald editor Ben Garrett. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com.