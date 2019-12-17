KINGSTON — The Lady Highlanders started strong here Friday but were ultimately worn down by a hot-shooting Kingston team, which rolled to a 61-44 victory in Scott High’s first district game of the season.

The Yellowjackets built a 22-point lead through three quarters, then coasted to the win in the fourth quarter, led by MacKenzie Haba’s game-high 21 points.

Julia Butts had 15 points for Scott High, while Lyndsey Summers added 12. But no other Lady Highlander scored more than four, and Scott couldn’t match Kingston’s shooting from the perimeter.

The first quarter was tight, with the Lady Highlanders trailing 16-12 after matching Kingston nearly blow-for-blow. But the Yellowjackets hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter — they had 10 through the first three quarters combined — to quickly build a double-digit halftime lead, 31-19.

The third quarter was where Kingston put the game away, as Haba scored seven of her 21 and the Yellowjackets hit four more 3-pointers, doubling up Scott High’s offensive production to build a 51-29 lead as the fourth quarter began.

Scott won the final period, out-scoring Kingston 15-10. But the Yellowjackets made enough free throws to stave off any thoughts of a comeback by the Lady Highlanders, going 7 of 10 from the line in the final period.

Summers had six rebounds in addition to her 12 points. Tara Sellers had six rebounds and four steals, while Butts also had four steals. Alaina Duncan finished with five assists.

The Lady Highlanders shot 32 percent from the field as a team, and were 11 of 17 from the free throw line, 65 percent. Kingston was 11 of 17 from the line.

SCOTT (44): Butts 15, Summers 12, Sellers 4, Smith 4, Carson 4, Duncan 3, Lewallen 2.

KINGSTON (61): Haba 21, Stooksbury 14, Griffey 11, Martin 6, Lemons 5, Thompson 2, Bailey 2.