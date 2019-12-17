Roger “Jack” Newport, 73, of Huntsville, passed away December 9, 2019.

Born in Norma, July 23, 1946, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha L. Douglas; parents, Roy and Delphia (Day) Newport; and brothers: Arlie, Dennis (Duce), Dallas (Bogie) and Ronald.

He retired from Copeland Corporation in Sidney, Ohio, July 2009, after 43 years of dedicated service as a machine repairman.

He is survived by his children: Bertie Newport of Huntsville, Sheila (Cory) Sherman of Oneida, Renee Brisson of Marysville, Ohio, and Roger M. Newport, Jr., of Port Jefferson, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, brothers, Carl Newport of Norma, and James Newport of Pioneer; sister, Shelby (Tim) O’Neil of Calhoun, Ga.; special friends, Lyhue Crowley, and Dave and Vicki Guisinger; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 13, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Rhondy Mason officiating. Music was provided by the Antioch Singers. Interment was conducted December 14, at Douglas Cemetery, Oswego, Tenn.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.