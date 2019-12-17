Chloria Eileen Wilson, 72, passed away December 11, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born January 29, 1947, she was proceeded in death by sons, James and Jason Carson; parents, Kenneth and Connie Posey Terry; brothers, Larmon Terry and Jack Terry; and in-laws: Jerri Terry, Richard, Ted and James Schrock; and Lee and Louise Wilson.

She enjoyed gardening, reading the Bible, singing, and she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren. Her many accomplishments in life included getting her associates in accounting, learning to play several musical instruments, but most of all she raised her family and was an amazing mother and grandmother.

She is survived by husband, David Wilson; daughters: Carla (Jeff) Buttram, Michelle (John) Norris, Lori (Wesley) Coffey, and LouOla (Eddie) Bowen; sons, Marty Carson and Kevin Carson; grandchildren: Dakota Smith, Grainger Smith, Whitney Orick, Tyler Carson, Brittany McDonough, Savannah Brown, Brooklyn Norris, Trinity Norris, Phoenix Norris, Terrie Slaven, Ricky Slaven, Skyler Carson, Tanner Carson, Haley Murphy, James Coffey, Raylen Coffey, Alexander Coffey, Allie Beth Coffey, Kaden Carson, Kason Carson, and Jacey Carson; 18 great-grandchildren, brothers, Marvin Terry and Oza (Geneva) Terry; sisters: Linda, Marcella and Wilma Schrock; uncle, Kelly (Clara) Terry; special friends, Caroline Halburnt and Cora Miller; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 15, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Kyle Keeton and Bro. Bobby Hill officiating. Music was provided by Helen Yancey and Charlie King. Interment followed at Smith-Forbes Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.