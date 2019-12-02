HUNTSVILLE — A 31-year-old Jellico man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on S.R. 63 here early Sunday evening.

Christopher Elliot, 31, of Jellico, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Baker Highway — just east of the entrance to Roane State Community College’s Huntsville campus.

A Pioneer man was injured in the accident, as well. Devin Day, 19, was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Elliot’s 2011 Ford Fusion crossed into the path of Day’s 2005 Dodge Ram. The report indicated that Elliot was eastbound on S.R. 63 and crossed the center line into the path of Day, who was westbound on the highway.

Day’s pickup truck flipped as a result of the impact and came to rest on its top on the sidewalk on the south side of the highway. Elliot’s vehicle came to rest in the inside eastbound lane.

A passenger in Day’s vehicle — Harold Strunk, 19, of Oneida — was uninjured. According to the THP’s report, both Day and Strunk were wearing seat belts. Elliot was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Traffic was snarled in the area for a lengthy period of time as the THP completed its investigation. Later, traffic was stopped for a short time as wrecker crews turned Day’s pickup back onto its top and removed it from the roadway.

Responding to the scene were a large number of emergency responders, including the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County EMS, Huntsville Fire & Rescue and the Scott County Rescue Squad, in addition to THP. The accident was investigated by THP Trooper Michael Freels.

The accident was the second fatality on Scott County’s roadways in less than a three-week span. A 93-year-old Winfield woman died in a collision with a cement truck on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Winfield on November 13.