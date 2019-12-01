BYRDTOWN — Oneida came up on the short-end of a pair of hard-fought, high-scoring games at the Pickett County Thanksgiving Classic here over the weekend, the first being a 74-66 loss to Monterey on Friday.

Monterey (6-0), which is coming off a 27-win season and a berth in the Class A substate, trailed Oneida through three quarters but came from behind in the final period thanks to a Mr. Basketball-type performance from Peyton West. The Wildcat point guard scored 36 points to lead all scorers, but saved his best for last.

West had 20 points in the fourth quarter to spark a 32-17 run for Monterey, which overcame a 7-point deficit going into the final period.

The Monterey star’s performance was enough to overcome a 24-point effort by Oneida’s Nathan Bowling. The junior had six 3-pointers through the first three quarters to help the Indians to the lead.

Dalton Yancey added 15 and Jeric Huling had 11 for the Indians.

With the game tied at 27 at halftime, the Indians put on a show in the third quarter, going on a 22-15 run with Bowling knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and Huling nailing a third.

Yancey and Jordan Perry each added four points to aid the Indians’ run.

But Monterey surged back in the final period to steal the win. The Wildcats remained undefeated on the season with the victory.

ONEIDA (66): Bowling 24, Yancey 15, Huling 11, Morgan 7, Perry 7, Dewitt 2.

MONTEREY (74): West 36, Borjas 12, Billing 8, Randolph 7, Jones 6, Allen 3, Saylors 2.

Pickett Co. 64, Oneida 54

Kolby Morgan scored 18 points and Nathan Bowling added 16, but it wasn’t enough to help Oneida overcome home-standing Pickett County on Saturday evening, as the Bobcats held on for a 64-54 win over the Indians.

Pickett County, which had already defeated District 3-A’s Wartburg by 26-points to start the season, improved its record to 4-1 with the win.

Zach Amonett scored 32 points, and did most of his damage during a second quarter spurt that saw the Bobcats take a lead that they would not relinquish.

After a slow start for both teams — the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie, and Pickett County’s only field goals were a pair of 3-pointers by Amonett — the Bobcats went on a 23-11 run in the second period to build a 12-point halftime advantage. Amonett had 13 points in the second period to spur the run.

Oneida, meanwhile, continue to struggle offensively in the second quarter. Jordan Perry scored six, but the Indians had only one field goal in the quarter besides his contributions.

The third quarter saw things pick up for the Indians, as Morgan came alive with 10 points and Dalton Yancey added four more. But the Indians were only able to trim one point off Pickett County’s lead going into the final period.

Bowling, who had been limited to a single field goal through the first three quarters, hit two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in the fourth, but Pickett County was able to hit enough free throws to prevent a comeback by the Indians. For the game, the Bobcats were 29 of 33 from the line. They hit 16 of 18 from the stripe in the final period.

ONEIDA (54): Morgan 18, Bowling 16, Perry 7, Yancey 6, West 4, Huling 3.

PICKETT CO. (64): Z. Amonett 32, Reagan 13, W. Amonett 6, L. Smith 6, Copeland 5, M. Smith 2.