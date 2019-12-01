HUNTSVILLE — A tough start to the 2019-2020 season continued for the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, November 25, as Wartburg visited Highlander Gymnasium and put together a complete game for a 67-38 win over Scott.

The Bulldogs were on their game on both the offensive and the defensive ends of the floor. On defense, they frustrated the Lady Highlanders into numerous turnovers — 23 of them for the game. On offense, they hit eleven 3-pointers and knocked down mid-range jumpers with regularity.

Madison Williams scored 15 points and led five Wartburg players in double figures as the Bulldogs showed why they are expected to contend for the District 3-A championship this season.

Lyndsey Summers had 13 points to lead the Lady Highlanders. Callie Carson added 10.

Scott — which has shot sub-30 percent in each of five games to start the season — continued to try to find its shot against the Bulldogs, finishing with a 29 percent shooting percentage. While free throw shooting is ordinarily a strength for the Lady Highlanders, they were just 35 percent from the line in Tuesday’s game, while Wartburg hit 78 percent of its attempts to give itself an added advantage.

The game was never close, as Wartburg led by double-digits by the end of the first quarter and was up 32-13 after a second quarter that saw the Lady Highlanders score only twice.

Things didn’t get any better in the third quarter, as Wartburg hit three more 3-pointers and expanded its lead to 49-23.

The Lady Highlanders’ offense finally began to come to life in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points. Summers, Carson, Julia Butts and Erin West each had three points, and the Lady Highlanders were 6 of 11 from the free throw line in the final period.

SCOTT (38): Summers 13, Carson 10, Sellers 4, Butts 3, West 3, Newport 2, Smith 2, Duncan 1.

WARTBURG (67): Williams 15, Holley 12, Redmon 11, Johnson 11, Davis 10, Keathley 2, Smith 2, Byrge 2, Potter 2.

Harriman 36, Scott 33

HARRIMAN — The Blue Devils defended their home floor well on Monday, November 25, stunning Scott High with a 36-33 win.

In a game that was close throughout, Harriman used its defense for the upset victory over the Lady Highlanders, building a slim, 4-point lead at halftime and holding on for the win.

The Blue Devils won just four games all of last season, but figure to be much-improved in 2019-2020, and made a statement of sorts with the win.

Scott High shot just 28 percent from the field, including 21 percent from 3-point range, but the single biggest factor in the game was the free throw line. On their home court, the Blue Devils were whistled for only nine fouls — just about half as many as Scott High. As a result, Harriman got to the line 20 times, hitting 12 of them. Scott High got there just three times, making two. In fact, the Highlanders did not shoot a single free throw until late in the fourth quarter, when Harriman finally picked up its seventh foul of the second half. The Blue Devils were whistled for just two fouls in the first half, but shot 11 free throws.

Even in the fourth quarter, Harriman was awarded six free throws — twice as many as the Lady Highlanders. The Blue Devils enjoyed a 10-point advantage at the free throw line, helping them pull off the win on a night that saw Scott High hit 14 field goals to Harriman’s 12, and three 3-pointers to none for the Devils.

SCOTT (36): Butts 9, Summers 8, Smith 6, Carson 5, Lewallen 3, Duncan 2.

HARRIMAN (33): Johnson 13, Oliver 11, Thompson 4, Goldston 2, Moore 2, Goins 2, Taylor 2.