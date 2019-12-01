HUNTSVILLE — Scott High’s impressive start to the 2019-2020 season continued on Tuesday, November 26, with an 88-59 win over Wartburg.

Logan Goodman scored 25 points and Trey Morrow added 23 — while Jon Hayden Strunk scored a career-high 14 — to power the Highlanders to the 29-point win over the Bulldogs.

The game was close early. Wartburg was firing on all cylinders, and trailed by just one point after the first quarter — and by only six points at halftime. But the Highlanders slowly pulled away in the second half — and the big performances from their leading scorers, Morrow and Goodman, didn’t hurt.

Goodman came alive in the third quarter, with 12 points, while Morrow scored nine more.

Still, Wartburg refused to go away, with Tucker Carroll hitting three 3-pointers to score nine of his 13 in the third period.

Down 13 as the fourth quarter began, Wartburg finally ran out of gas against the relentless Highlanders. Goodman hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final period, as Scott continued to pull away for the lopsided win.

For Morrow, Tuesday’s game was yet another double-double. The sophomore has had double-digit points and rebounds in each of the Highlanders’ five games this season, and had 12 rebounds to accompany his 23 points against Wartburg. He also had eight assists.

SCOTT (88): Goodman 25, Morrow 23, Strunk 14, Tucker 9, West 6, McCarty 4, Buttram 3, Owens 2, Storey 2.

WARTBURG (59): Langley 16, Justus 13, Carroll 13, McCarty 7, Hamby 6, Branstetter 2, Davis 2.

Scott 68, Harriman 54

Scott High’s 68-54 road win at Harriman on Monday, November 25, probably wasn’t as close as the final score indicated, but the Blue Devils refused to go away for the entire four quarters, despite big performances from Logan Goodman and Trey Morrow.

Goodman had 25 points and 7 rebounds, and Morrow finished with 23 points and 0 rebounds to go along with 4 steals and 4 blocked shots, and the Highlanders never trailed against the Blue Devils — who were a substate team in Class A last season.

The Highlanders led by just four points after the first quarter, but went on a 19-9 run in the second quarter behind eight points by Morrow, and led by 14 at the intermission. The game was never closer than that, and Scott’s lead had expanded to 17 points by the start of the fourth quarter.

Brady Stubbs had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils.

Scott shot 54 percent from the field in a foul-free game that featured just 19 whistles — with only six fouls for Harriman. The Highlanders went to the line only three times on the night; Harriman was there just six times.

The win continued Scott’s best start to a season since 2010, ahead of Tuesday night’s non-district showdown with Union County.

SCOTT (68): Goodman 25, Morrow 23, Tucker 8, West 5, Strunk 3, Prewitt 2, Owens 2.

HARRIMAN (54): Stubbs 15, Love 11, Adkisson 8, Scudder 6, Martin 4, Brown 3, Pelfrey 3, Simpson 2, Willis 2.