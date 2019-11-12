Ronald Dean Chambers, 65, passed away November 4, 2019, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Born March 26, 1954, he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Macil Cross Chambers; brother, Robert (Rita) Chambers; and sister, Thelma Salmon.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Eaton Chambers; children, Terri (Tracy) Voyles and Kristie Dawn (Bobby) Bagwell; step-children, Dale (Contesa) Eaton and Patricia (Eric) Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many other relatives friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 8, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Billy Wayne Chambers and Bro. David Chambers officiating. Interment followed at Dave Chambers Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.