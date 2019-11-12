Macel Clowers, 87, passed away November 5, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clowers; children, Ann Lowe Boshears and Bennie Clowers; grandson, John John Yancey; parents, Ezra and Vicy Ann Lawson Patton; sisters: Marie Crowley, Mabel Foust, Bonnie Jeffers, Betty Williams, and Reeda Rector; and brothers, Virgil, Johnny, Aubrey, and James Patton.

She is survived by her children, Joan (Earl) Hicks and Pam (Quinn) Chambers; grandchildren: Randy Lowe, Lori Yancey Ellis, Angie Marcum, Brittany Young, Kristy Blevins, Mark Clowers, Dea Kimbrell, Alan Clowers, Leah Sharp, James Sharp, and Leslie Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren: Dalton, Logan, Blake, Chase, Christin, Caleb, Anna, Riley, Jordan, Katelyn, Caleb, Austin, Alyssa, MaKayla, Tesa, Nicholas, Preston, T.J., Holden, Jazmyne, and Jerzie; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 9, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Music was provided by Bill Stephens family. Interment followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.