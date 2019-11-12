Linia Kaye Sexton Chitwood, 60, of Oneida, passed away November 9, 2019, at her home.

Born June 4, 1959, was preceded in death by her parents, James Marley and Hattie Wilson Sexton; brothers: James, Eddie, and Wayne Sexton; sister, Sheila Trammell; nephew, Chris Sexton; and mother-in-law, Jo Chitwood.

She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Joey Chitwood of Oneida; sons, Jason Laxton of Oneida, and Dustin Laxton of Jamestown; step-son, Micah Chitwood of Wartburg; grandchildren: Kaelie and Vazquez of Huntsville, and Jacie Laxton and Jaggar Laxton, both of Oneida; great-grandchildren: Junior, Alicia, and Marisol; brothers: George (Sheila) Sexton and Ervin (Kathy) Sexton, both of Winfield, and Steve (Missy) Sexton and Tim (Lora) Sexton, both of Oneida; sisters, Wilma (Arthur) King and Lynn (Charles) Acres, both of Oneida; in-laws, Jack Chitwood and Jerri (Bruce) Murphy; special friends: Angie Ellis, JoJo, Anna Rose Murphy, Connie Chitwood, Sandy Stewart, Jean Norman, Joann Adkins, and Lorene Chitwood; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 11, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Campbell and Bro. Bill Murphy officiating. Music was provided by Porter Mayberry and Ryan Sexton. Cremation followed.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.