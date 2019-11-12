Ernest Phillips, of Huntsville, passed away November 9, 2019, at Summit View Nursing Home.

Born in the New River community, January 29, 1942, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Phillips; father, Floyd Phillips; mother, Ellen Brummett; step-father, Bernard Brummett; and in-laws: Luther and Lorene Gosnell, and Ruthie Pemberton.

He graduated from Huntsville High School and served in the Army as a Sergeant for the 82nd Airborne Division. He was employed by the Tennessee Department of Safety, and was named Officer of the Year in 1999. He served as the 3rd District County Commissioner for 28 years and loyally worked for his church and community. He loved spreading God’s love and would help anyone in need. He was passionate about his Lord, fishing, golfing, and watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his daughters, Tiffany (Dustin) Phillips and Tina (Greg) Jeffers; sons: Mark Watters, Mike (Missy) Watters, and Chris Phillips; grandchildren: Houston West, Beau Phillips, Elijah Phillips, Presley Phillips, Kayla Watters, Gage Watters, Cody Watters. Jessica Jeffers, Charlsie Miller, Caleb Jeffers, Jacob Jeffers, and Taylor Phillips; great-grandchildren: Charlie, Josiah, and Greyson; brothers, Teddy (Kathy) Brumett, Spencer (Brenda) Brummett, and Kermit (Charlotte) Phillips; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 12, at New River Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Kermit Phillips and Bro. Kyle Keeton officiating. Music was provided by Kaitlyn King and Charlotte Phillips. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, at Cut Cemetery, Helenwood.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.