Elsie Arlena Marcum Bridges, 92, of Oneida, passed away November 6, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, February 25, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Earl Kenyon Bridges; parents, Fred Espy and Rosa Mae King Marcum; brothers, Robert Love and Allen Espy Marcum; sister, Audrey Rose (Roy) Parker; Darrel Bridges, Gladys (Dale) Creech, Jean (J.T.) Lane, Florence (Gatchel) Owens, Grace Bridges, and son-in-law, Onvie Honeycutt.

She graduated valedictorian from Oneida High School at the age of 16 in 1943; and was a life-long member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, James Earl Bridges; daughters, Debra Ann Honeycutt, and Brenda Lee (Charles) Beets; grandchildren: Charles Kenyon Beets, Matthew James Beets, and Jonathan Delmas Beets; in-laws: Jean Marcum, Ethel Bridges, and Kenneth Bridges; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 10, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Music was provided by Pine Creek United Baptist Church choir. Interment followed at Sunny View Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.