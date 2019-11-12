Cora Rose Fraley, 26, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Oneida, passed away.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, July 20, 1993, she was preceded in death by her sister, Casey Nicole’ Comer.

She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Pamela Fraley; sister, Beth (Billy) Stephens of Oneida; brothers: Lynn Edward (Melissa) Fraley of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Cody Blevins of Mount Sterling, Ky.; grandparents: Elizabeth and David Martin, and Eddie and Patsy Fraley; niece and nephews: Caleb, Ashton, Emmy, Bentley, and Pheonix; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life was conducted November 7, at Little Charity Ministries, Oneida.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes.