HUNTSVILLE — Administrators at Scott High School are aware of a threat that has been made against the school, and say there is no reason for students to be afraid to attend classes on Thursday.

“We are aware of the potential threat that is being circulated from Snapchat,” Scott High principal Melissa Rector said in a statement to students. “The Sheriff’s Department has been notified as well. If you have further information about where this started, please reach out to a principal, teacher, or officer. Do not be afraid to come to school tomorrow.”

The report of a threat began circulating on social media — primarily on Snapchat, but on other networks as well — Wednesday evening. It began as a Snapchat text message from an unidentified user that was screen-shotted and reposted numerous times before spreading to Facebook.

The text, which was purported hearsay, claimed that a female student — who was not fully identified — had “asked all her friends what classes they were in so she don’t shoot up they (sic) class tomorrow and that she goes to her friends house after school to learn how to shoot and she wore a mask a few days ago and said she can’t wait for halloween cuz she gone (sic) shoot the school up. A lot of people aren’t coming tomorrow so I thought I’d let you know. Tell yo friends.”

While the text message stated that some students aren’t planning to attend class, Rector’s message to students, which was posted on social media, stated that students should not be afraid to attend school.

No other information was immediately available.

Scott High School has taken measures in recent months to improve safety inside the school, including the installation of interior doors on classroom entrances. The school’s security protocol calls for those doors, as well as doors that are installed in the hallways between each pod of classrooms, to be locked during class times. The school also has secured entrances during the day; visitors must be cleared by front office personnel before the doors are opened.