HUNTSVILLE — Details of a large drug bust that took place earlier this month finally came to light last week, after federal authorities approved the release of information about the bust.

In all, six people were taken into custody as an apparent meth pipeline from Kentucky into Scott County was disrupted. More than a pound of the illicit drug was seized, along with more than $8,000 in cash.

The investigation started in Pine Grove, where three people were arrested inside a recreational vehicle, and eventually finished up in Elgin on the opposite end of Scott County, where two more people were taken into custody.

Among those arrested were Christopher Moberly, Caitlyn Maggard, Greg Norris, Brassfield Coffey Jr., Michael Troxell and Magdalene Troxell. All were arrested on October 1 and 2, but federal agents ordered details of the investigation kept mum.

According to a report released by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office last week, Drug Agent Kris Lewallen and K-9 Officer Skylar Chambers launched the investigation with a visit to Norris’s RV in the Pine Grove community near Winfield. Reportedly, Lewallen had received information from a source that indicated a man from Lexington, Ky. was en route to Pine Grove to deliver a large quantity of meth and pills to Norris.

As Lewallen and Chambers approached the RV, Lewallen wrote in the report, they could see what appeared to be a golf ball-sized bag of meth through a window, along with numerous paraphernalia.

When the officers announced their presence, Norris opened the door, and officers also encountered Maggard and Moberly inside the camper — along with several more bags of meth.

The three suspects were taken into custody as additional officers — including Sheriff’s Office deputy Casey Geisler and Oneida Police Department Drug Agent Toby Jeffers — arrived on the scene.

As the suspects were searched, Moberly was allegedly found to be in possession of almost $4,300 in cash, while Norris was found to be in possession of nearly $600 in cash.

As the investigation continued at the camper, Coffey allegedly arrived in his GMC pickup to retrieve meth that he had already purchased from Norris. He was also found in possession of another half-gram of meth.

Chambers’ drug canine alerted officers to both Coffey’s vehicle and the Chevy Impala that had been driven to the RV by Moberly and Maggard. Drugs were found inside both vehicles, along with a counterfeit $100 bill. Among the drugs retrieved from the vehicles were pills and heroin.

Maggard allegedly claimed ownership of the drugs inside her vehicle, calling them her “personal use drugs.”

A search of the camper allegedly revealed yet five more bags of meth, one the size of a baseball.

In all, officers seized both vehicles and the fifth-wheel camper, about a pound of meth and approximately $8,000 in cash.

The case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the London, Ky. district.

The following day, Jeffers and Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Danny Phillips traveled to a residence on S.R. 52 in Elgin, investigating a tip that the Troxells had purchased four ounces of meth from Moberly with Norris acting as the “hook-up.” Both the husband and wife were arrested and also face charges.