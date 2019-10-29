Sharon Ann Gentry, 64, passed away October 21, 2019, of natural causes in Oneida.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Burnese York; brothers; Gene, Gerald, and James York; and sister, Sandy York.

She was an unwavering Christian and worked tirelessly in ministry throughout her life.

She is survived by her children: Jimmy Luke Gentry, DC Gentry, Alvin Gentry, Mark Gentry, John Gentry, and Sandra Curran; numerous grandchildren, sister, Donna York; brother, Ronald York; and many other relatives and friends.