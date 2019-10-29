Roy Wayne Jones, 61, of Oneida, passed away October 22, 2019, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Muck Jones; father, Erskin Manuel Jones; mother, Bertha Emma Duncan; brothers, Manuel Jones and Harold Jones; sisters, Doris and Deloris Jones; nieces and nephew: Haylee Jones, Chrissy Butler, and Toney Myers; special friend, Rick Foster; and in-laws: Oma and William Butler, James Kilby, JD Butler, Delmus Butler, Christine Jones, and Barbara Gail Feldman.

He worked at Cannon Brothers Concrete Plant for many years and enjoyed spending time and camping with his family, especially his grandson, Isaac, whom he also enjoyed taking to pawn shops. He loved his dog, was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing for Walleye; was a beekeeper and harvested honey; and was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church where he drove the church bus for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Chad) King; grandchildren, Isaac King and Luis King; brothers, Barry (Missy) Jones and William (Tammy) Jones; sisters, Brenda (Dennis) West, Wanda Kilby, Helen (Rick) Brewster, and Trisha (James “Marvin”) Stanfill; in-laws: Dick (Peggy) Butler, Brenda Myers, Randy (Linda) Butler, Bounce (Richard) Hatmaker, Wilma Butler, Jim (Dorena) Butler, Dean Butler, and Bill (Marsha) Butler; nieces and nephews: Tristen, Brandy, Amber, Kristy, Megan, April, Kim, Misty, Timothy, Cindy, Travis, Brandon, Eric, Joe, Jessica, Jeannie, Jim, Randy, Lisa, and Lana; friends: Larry, Ann, and Katelyn Goodman, Rocky and Glenna Watson, Jamie Cotton Jr., Carolyn Cotton, Ray and Dorothy Anderson, and Darryl Laxton; and many other relatives and friends.

Going home service was conducted October 24, at Black Oak Baptist Church with Bro. Crestin Burk and Bro. Kyle Keeton officiating.

Arrangements by Jones Mortuary-Clinton.