Oscar Lowe, 71, passed away October 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born December 31, 1947, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lessa Lowe Hicks; grandchildren: Jerica Davis, Jerimiah Robert Lowe, Angel Grace Lowe, and Wade Lowe; great-grandson, Nathaniel Cain Chambers; parents, Odas and Wanda Carroll Lowe; brothers: Kendal, Roger, Carl, and David Lowe; and sisters: Lois Byrge, Faye Heath, Karen Alshire, and Thelma Anne Lowe.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sarnowski Lowe; sons: Ryan Lowe, Justin (Regina) Lowe, Joshua (Kurstin) Lowe, and Wayne Lowe; daughters: Marsha (Chris) Gunter, Samantha Lowe, and Tina (Mikey) Morgan; 32 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brothers: Johnny (Jodi) Lowe, James (Evelyn) Lowe, and Lonas (Lodina) Lowe; sisters, Parthina (Ray), and Dessie Lowe; special friends, Loy and Nanny Hatfield; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 24, at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by the Mason Family. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.