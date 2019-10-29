A Morgan County man was arrested in Scott County last week after an undercover investigation by Oneida Police Department, accused of bringing methamphetamine into the local community to sell.

Richard T. Blanton, 40, of Deer Lodge, was arrested outside a Tunnel Hill Road residence east of Oneida on October 21. According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Toby Jeffers, Blanton was arrested after selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant working on behalf of law enforcement.

According to Jeffers’ warrant, he and OPD Investigator Andy Davis were en route to Tunnel Hill Road to visit the residence where the drug transaction had just taken place when they encountered a vehicle leaving the home. Blanton was identified as the owner.

The warrant stated that officers could see a plastic baggie containing a crystaline substance resembling meth sticking from Blanton’s shorts pocket. Blanton allegedly admitted that the bag contained meth, and officers also recovered marijuana, scales and $50 in cash from his person.

Allegedly, the serial numbers on the cash matched the serial numbers of the OPD drug funds that had been used by the officers’ informant to purchase the meth. Blanton allegedly told Jeffers that he had received the money from a man he didn’t know whom he had sold meth to.

Blanton was charged with sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.