CROSSVILLE — How close was Scott High to pulling off a sizable upset in the Region 3-AA semifinals?

Very.

With the stout defense that has come to define its season, the Lady Highlanders limited Cumberland County to just a single goal during the 80 minutes of regulation in Tuesday’s region semifinals. The Jets were able to score two goals in overtime to escape with the win and advance to the region championship game, but it was not an easy win for District 6-AA’s top team.

Perhaps because Cumberland County (11-3-4) had twice defeated Livingston Academy this season, beating the Wildcats by combined scores of 6-1, and because Livingston had defeated Scott 4-0 in the season-opener back in August, the general feeling outside Scott County was that Tuesday’s regional semifinal was going to be a tough task for the Lady Highlanders.

But Scott High dispelled that notion after playing Cumberland County to a 1-1 tie at the end of the first half. Julia Butts scored the Lady Highlanders’ goal.

The deadlock continued through the second half, as the two teams went scoreless through the next 40-minute stanza.

Last year, Scott High had gone on the road in the region semifinals and upset Livingston with a last-second corner kick, and Tuesday’s game in Crossville looked forever as if the Lady Highlanders would have an opportunity to pull off the same type of victory.

Ultimately, though, Cumberland County scored two goals in overtime to survive.

The Jets will face Livingston for a third time in the Region 3-AA championship game on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Anderson County in Tuesday’s other semifinal, 1-0. It’s a reversal of the 2018 region championship game, when it was an all-District 5 showing in the finale.

Tuesday’s game was the last for six Scott High seniors: Kristin Skogman, Jestine Phillips, Audriana Boles, Lily Cross, Macy Brown and Shaelee Ellis.

It is a senior class that has left an indelible mark on the Lady Highlander soccer program. While the last two senior groups were the first to win a district championship and the first to go undefeated in district play, this year’s senior class finished with 31 wins across their four-year careers. That’s the second most in school history, behind the Class of 2015, which finished with 34 wins. It’s the first senior class to advance to the regionals three times. The seniors also finished with a record of 15-6 against district foes across the last three years — the best three-year league record in the program’s history.