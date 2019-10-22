Sherieva Goad Bridges, 79, of the Jake’s Branch community, passed away October 17, 2019, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born in Huntsville, February 17, 1940, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Goad; sisters: Brenda, Annalyn, and Mary; brothers, Raymond and Robert; and in-laws: Beulah Bridges and Margaret Elizabeth Elmore.

She was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Sammy Bridges of the Jake’s Branch community; son, Dewayne Bridges; daughter, Alane (Steve) Goad; grandchildren: Danielle Carson, Leeann Adkins, and Adam Goad; great-granddaughters, Lindsie and Millie; sister, Connie (Jeff) Howard; brothers, Phillip (Cathy) Goad and Paul Goad; brother-in-law, Jerry (Sandy) Bridges; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 21, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. James Adkins and Bro. Gilbert Lay officiating. Music was provided by New Canaan Baptist Church choir. Graveside service was conducted October 22, at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.