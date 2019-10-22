Michael Dean King, 51 of Huntsville, passed away October 13, 2019, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, July 22, 1968, he was preceded in death by his father, Elzie Dean King; grandparents, Ledford and Grace King and Walter and Sarah Goad; and aunt and uncle, Dode and Myrtle Ross.

He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughters: Sheila Elizabeth King, Emmalee Sue King, and Reagan Michelle King, all of Knoxville; son, Andrew Dean King of Knoxville; mother, Sue Goad King of the Coal Hill community; brother, Max King of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Waynette (Dwight) Harness of the Coal Hill community; nieces and nephew: Ashlee Glaspy of Harriman, Amber Norman and Azekiel Mack Harness, both of the Coal Hill community; great-niece and nephews: Willow, Conner, Brody, and Logan; special friend, Carla Hicks; and many other relatives and friends.

His request was cremation. Graveside service will be announced at a later date with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Ashlee, Amber and Azekiel.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.