Ledford Sharpe, 77, of Huntsville, passed away October 19, 2019, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, May 21, 1942, he was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Jeffers Sharpe; brother, Raiford L. Sharpe; and sisters, Vegeal Sharpe and Wyvona Bowling.

He was a faithful member at Antioch Baptist Church where he loved to attend.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Ipock Sharpe of Huntsville; daughter, Gina (Josh) Taylor of Pine Knot, Ky.; sons, Dustin and Dereck Sharpe; stepson, Greg Ipock; grandchildren: Megan Neal of Stearns, Ky., Jacob Kidd of Strunk, Ky., Nathan Taylor of Pine Knot, Ky., and Jalen and Nevaeh Sharpe; great-grandchildren, Weston, Brantley, Charley, Oliver, Nova, Mia and Maxx; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 22, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Ricky Massengale officiating. Music was provided by the Antioch Singers. Interment followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.