Hazel Walker, 97, of Oliver Springs, passed away October 17, 2019.

Born in Scott County, April 16, 1922, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Walker; parents, Clarence and Anna Tompkins; daughter, Cheryl Copeland; brother, Harold Tompkins; and sister, Virginia Tompkins.

She attended Robbins High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College. In the early years of Oak Ridge, she worked at K-25 as a laboratory technician and in the late 1960’s she attended florist school, and worked as a floral designer for Butlers’ Florist for 29 years. She was the oldest member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church, faithfully serving for 65 plus years; designing flower arrangements, church banners, and bulletin boards were her enjoyment.

She is survived by her son, Maurice (Brenda) Walker of Oliver Springs; son-in-law, Robert Copeland of Clinton; granddaughters: Christine Caldwell and Cathy Hill, both of Clinton, April Gilley of Rockwood, and Amy Ellis of Nicholasville, Ky.; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Derek, Jessica, Jacob, and Abigail; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia and Hudson; special friend, Maddie Kindred; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 20, in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home with John Justice and Barkley Mencer officiating. Graveside service was conducted October 21, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Premier Sharp Funeral Home.