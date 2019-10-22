Frances Tussing, 64, of Pioneer, passed away October 19, 2019, at her home.

Born in Scott County, October 27, 1954, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Newport; parents, Mitt Melton and Tempa Harness Day; brothers, James Milton Day, an infant brother, and Ray (Carol) Day; and sister, Debbie (Aldon) Phillips .

She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, William Tussing of Pioneer; son, Archie (Margie) Newport, Scotty Newport, and Daniel (Amanda) Newport; daughter, Renee Goforth of Robbins; grandchildren: Kyle Newport, Matthew Newport, Kelby Newport, Adrian Newport, Andrew Newport, and Ruger Goforth; siblings, Jackie (Flo) Day of Huntsville, Ralph (Penny) Day of the Capital Hill community, and Bryn (Pete) Norman of the Elk Valley community; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted October 20, at Day Cemetery in the Annadale Community with Bro. Pete Norman and Bro. Danny Norman officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.