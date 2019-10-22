Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler on Monday blasted a proposed settlement in the Ohio Opioid Multi-District Litigation, which would apply to the I-75 Corridor Opioid Lawsuit locally.

The proposed settlement is an offer by drugmakers McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. to collectively pay $18 billion over 18 years. The proposal would settle the more than 2,000 state and local government lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giants.

“It’s disappointing to see that a few state officials are more interested in settling with these defendants than in reaching a settlement that will save lives,” Effler said. “Numerous cities and counties in Tennessee were suffering from this crisis and struggling to discover a legal solution long before it became apparent that there would ever be any financial relief. Now that there are settlement funds being discussed, there are representatives who seem eager to settle for far, far less than anything representing meaningful relief.”

Effler said the money that would be paid by the drug firms to settle the lawsuit would not amount to much once it was broken down between all of the plaintiffs.

“It is, at best, a budget for more body bags,” he said.

Effler went on to say that the pharmaceutical firms have profited for decades off of rural Americans, particularly in Tennessee, which has been among the hardest-hit areas by the opioid crisis.

“We are not willing to accept pennies on the dollar for the losses we have incurred as a result of their actions,” he said. “Simply put, these companies can, and should, pay more money in the aggregate, and significantly more up front so that resources can immediately be put to work saving lives.”