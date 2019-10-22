Home E-Edition E-Edition: October 24, 2019E-EditionE-Edition: October 24, 2019By IH Staff - October 22, 20190Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-EditionE-Edition: October 17, 2019 E-EditionE-Edition: October 10, 2019 E-EditionE-Edition: October 3, 2019Stay connected7,941FansLike1,185FollowersFollow1,497FollowersFollowLatest ObituariesHazel Walker, 97 October 22, 2019Frances Tussing, 64 October 22, 2019Ledford Sharpe, 77 October 22, 2019Michael D. King, 51 October 22, 2019Sherieva Goad Bridges, 79 October 22, 2019