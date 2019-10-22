An arrest was made last week in a two-month-old forgery case in Oneida, involving checks that were written fraudulently at four different Oneida businesses.

Robert C. Dazey Jr., 41, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening, about eight weeks after a warrant was taken out against him.

That warrant followed an investigation that was launched by Oneida Police Department after an employee at Dollar General summoned authorities to report that a couple had entered the store and had attempted to pass a check in someone else’s name.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Toby Jeffers, Dazey and his girlfriend — Anita Baird — were captured on surveillance video as they paid for their purchase with the bad check on August 21.

Jeffers talked to the man whose name was on the checking account, who told him that Dazey and Baird had been living with him, and that he had discovered his checkbook missing three days earlier. He had filed a raud report with the bank and was given copies of checks that had been written on his account, along with the dates and times of the transactions.

Allegedly, checks were written at Save-A-Lot for $161.11 on August 14, at O’Reilly Auto Parts for $88.24 on August 15, and at Lee’s Food Mart for $162.11 on August 15.

Surveillance video from Save-A-Lot allegedly showed Dazey and Baird paying for items with a check, while cashiers at O’Reilly and Lee’s Food Mart told police they remembered the couple writing checks to pay for an alternator at O’Reilly and for cigarettes and gasoline at Lee’s.

Dazey was charged with three counts of forgery. Baird was listed as a co-defendant in the case.