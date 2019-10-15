William “Bill Ray” Liming, 82, passed away October 7, 2019, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Sacred Wind, Kentucky, May 28, 1937, he was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Liming and Lillian Boggs; brothers: Clyde (Pauline), James (Mary Lou), Clifford (Flo), Clarence (Naomi), Carl, Chester, and Russell (Esther); and sisters: Alice, Chloie, Myrtle, Sylvia, and Yvonne.

He is survived by life companion, Amelia Anne Byrd; sons, William Brady (Becky) Liming and Mark Ray (Judy) Liming; daughter, Theresa Renee (Scott) May; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 12, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Philip Kazee and Bro. Brent Ellis officiating. Music was provided by Tunnel Hill Baptist Church choir. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.