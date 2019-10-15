Oneida senior Macy Dunlap has been named the District 3-A offensive player of the year by the league’s soccer coaches.

Lady Indians’ head coach Phil Newport announced the all-district recipients at Oneida’s home football game against Upperman on October 4.

Dunlap was one of two superlatives from Oneida, as freshman Claire Burress won the District 3-A defensive rookie of the year award.

Six players from Oneida made the all-district first team. In addition to Dunlap, Oneida’s Alea Jones, Emalea Sexton, Caroline Bell, Laurel Blount and Alexea Jones were named first team all-district.

Five more Lady Indians were named second team all-district, including Burress, Macy Griffith, Teesha Norris, Aliyah Douglas and Savana Shepard.

One notable snub in the superlatives was Alea Jones. The senior had won the district’s goalie of the year award three times as a freshman, sophomore and junior, but did not receive that honor this season, after missing several games due to a meniscus tear that she suffered during the season-opener at Scott High.

Newport was frustrated by the omission, but pointed out that Jones was a three-time goalie of the year.

“She was left off this selection because she was out three games with injury,” he said.

Newport was named the district’s coach of the year.

According to Scott High head coach Eric Henry, the District 5-AA all-district awards will be announced at a later date.

The soccer postseason began this week. Both Scott High and Oneida were to have been in action at home on Tuesday, with the Lady Highlanders hosting Loudon and the Lady Indians hosting either Rockwood or Harriman.

If either team wins, they will be back in action today (Thursday). Oneida would be at home, likely facing Cumberland Gap, while Scott High would likely be on the road at Anderson County.