HUNTSVILLE — For a third consecutive year, Scott High will play for the District 5-AA championship.

And for a third consecutive year, the Lady Highlanders will face Anderson County in that district title game.

Scott advanced to the district championship game on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Loudon at Highlander Stadium. Rylee Cotton scored off an assist by Shaelee Ellis to give the Lady Highlanders the only goal they would need on a night that featured strong defense and a strong presence in front of the net.

“Tough match. Solid win,” Scott High coach Eric Henry tweeted after his team put the finishing touches on Tuesday’s win. Henry credited the play of Abby Bridges, Lily Cross, Alliyah Nagy, Allie Bailey, Tori Sexton, Ellis and Cotton with helping provide the shutout. He also credited the offensive effort of Dara Stanley, Mikayla Higginbotham, Olivia Rector, Julia Butts and Gracie King.

The win was Scott High’s second shut-out of Loudon this season, and the Lady Highlanders’ fifth shutout of the season overall. Scott has now out-scored District 5-AA opponents 14-4 on the season.

Anderson County, meanwhile, advanced to the district championship game with a 1-0 win over Kingston.

The Lady Highlanders and Mavericks will meet on Thursday at Anderson County. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

While Scott will be tasked with winning a game on the road in order to claim the district championship, the recent trend is their favor. While the two teams will be meeting in the district title game for a third straight season, the road team won the previous two games. And, in both cases, the team that won in the district championship game was not the team that won in the regular season. Anderson County defeated Scott High earlier this year, 2-1.

A win on Thursday would mean a region semifinal game at home for Scott High, but the Lady Highlanders have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the regionals with the win over Kingston. That game will be played next week against either Cumberland County or Livingston, with the winner advancing to the Class AA substate.

The Lady Highlanders rallying cry this season, beginning with summer conditioning, has been “hardware,” an acknowledgement that they came up just short of Anderson County in both the district and region championship games last season, and a determination that the same would not happen again this year.

Scott High will enter Thursday’s championship game with a record of 8-4-1. Anderson County will enter with a record of 9-6-1.