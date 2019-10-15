Three different players scored goals, as Oneida defeated Rockwood 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the District 3-A championship game.

The Lady Indians will play for their third consecutive district title when they host Cumberland Gap at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. Oneida defeated the Panthers in the district title game each of the past two seasons.

Oneida out-shot Rockwood 26-10, and goalkeeper Alea Jones had eight saves in the shutout win.

Macy Dunlap scored on an assist by Kamryn Kennedy, while Kennedy and Carolina Keeton each scored unassisted goals.

Oneida coach Phil Newport said Rockwood’s game plan was to stick additional defenders in the box, which frustrated his team. “We made some adjustments at the half and the looks were better in the second,” he said.

Newport credited Jones and Emalea Sexton with their defensive efforts, saying that he “never felt Rockwood was generating anything to scare us much offensively.”

Oneida’s strength of schedule has enabled his young team to “develop a feel for the high school game a little better,” Newport said. He added that Kennedy was a nice addition in Tuesday’s game. The freshman “has a good feel for soccer and her goal was just being where she was supposed to be,” he said. “I’m very pleased that they all grounded this one out.”

Oneida will enter Thursday’s game against Cumberland Gap — which defeated Oliver Springs 7-1 on Tuesday — with a record of 10-2-1. The Lady Indians defeated the Panthers earlier this season, 3-2. Cumberland Gap will enter with a record of 13-2.

Both Oneida and Cumberland Gap have already qualified for the Region 2-A semifinals, which will be played next week. The winner of Thursday’s game will play that semifinal game on their home pitch.